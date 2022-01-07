Electroneum (ETN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $349,140.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $145.02 million and approximately $349,140.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,910,436,688 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

