Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 17,480 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.73. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

