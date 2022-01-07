Elamachain Price Down 4.3% This Week (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. Elamachain has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $499,982.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.