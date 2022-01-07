Einsteinium Market Capitalization Reaches $5.64 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $39,659.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00316545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000841 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,255,120 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

