Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EGTYF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 288,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,590. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.
About Eguana Technologies
