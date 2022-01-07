Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EGTYF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 288,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,590. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.