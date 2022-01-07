Efinity Token Market Cap Tops $140.43 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $140.43 million and $9.14 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

