Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Educational Development had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 6.51%.

EDUC stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $8.82. 423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

