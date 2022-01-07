Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $15.49

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $18.43. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 46,064 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $476,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,749 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $104,516.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,731 shares of company stock worth $1,049,545 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

