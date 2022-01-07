EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SATS opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

