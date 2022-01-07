Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Down to $31.46

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.46, but opened at $30.41. Ebix shares last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $929.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 72,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

