Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

EOS stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.19.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks.

