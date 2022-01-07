Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,554. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0402 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 663,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 125,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

