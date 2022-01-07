Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,554. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0402 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.