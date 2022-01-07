EasyFi (EZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.35 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $983,838.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00006940 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

