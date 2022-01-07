EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 585,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

NYSE EGP opened at $214.89 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.25.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

