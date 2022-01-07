Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 58,389 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,835. Warby Parker Inc has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $34,483,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

