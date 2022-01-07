Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,283 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. CLSA upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.