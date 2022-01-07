Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 72.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 655,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 275,195 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of HRTX opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $902.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

