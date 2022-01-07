Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $27.44 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

