Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $192,000 Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 479,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 429,971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,949,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

