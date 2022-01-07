Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 252 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $135.99 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 141.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

