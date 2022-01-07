Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lifted by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.64 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

