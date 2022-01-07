Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

NYSE DUK opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.29. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

