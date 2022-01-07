Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.
Duke Energy has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years.
NYSE DUK opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.29. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34.
In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
