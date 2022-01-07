Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,366 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $228.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.