Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $112.45. 116,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.66 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

