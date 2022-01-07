DraftCoin (DFT) Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $32,763.96 and $23.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

