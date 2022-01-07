Douglas G. Elliot Sells 83,733 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HIG opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,281,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,243,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

