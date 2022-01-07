Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 10,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 351,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter.

