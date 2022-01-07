Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.66 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 2,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 211,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

