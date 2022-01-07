Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Trading Up 8.4%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on Dominion Lending Centres from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage solutions. It operates through the following segments: DLC, Club 16, and Impact. The DLC segment offers franchising mortgage brokerage services. The Club 16 segment involves in fitness business in the Lower Mainland area of Vancouver.

