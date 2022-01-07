DogeCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $385,520.84 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $385,520.84 and $278.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00035428 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000673 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 16,901,573 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

