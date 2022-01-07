DMScript Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $113,520.55 and approximately $1,239.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00061682 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.89 or 0.07841899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00076343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,827.17 or 0.99779325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007917 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

