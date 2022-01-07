Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DNOPY remained flat at $$49.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. Dino Polska has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $49.80.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

