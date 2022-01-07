Digital Reserve Currency One Day Volume Reaches $4,990.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $728,125.22 and $4,990.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00013250 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00374008 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 97% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

