Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

DEO traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.63. 3,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

