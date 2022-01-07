DeXe (DEXE) Price Hits $9.40 on Major Exchanges

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for about $9.40 or 0.00022394 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a market cap of $32.98 million and $7.32 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00063364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006467 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,214 coins. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

