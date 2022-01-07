Dev Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $77,118.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $77,118.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

