DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,055.0 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.33.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

