Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

DLAKY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

