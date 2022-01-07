Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

