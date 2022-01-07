Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target to €250.00

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €240.00 ($272.73) to €250.00 ($284.09) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALIZY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of Allianz stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $25.22. 272,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. Allianz has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.56 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Equities analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

