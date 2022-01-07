Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €12.20 ($13.86) price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 971,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,564,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,626,000 after acquiring an additional 322,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

