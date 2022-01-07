Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,373 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $25,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritiv during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Veritiv during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

VRTV opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.23. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.