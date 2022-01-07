Deutsche Bank AG Sells 39,493 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,493 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 188,806 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

FBHS opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

