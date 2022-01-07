Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,543 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of NovoCure worth $26,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NovoCure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NovoCure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NovoCure by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $69.37 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $69.14 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.14.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.