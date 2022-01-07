Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,663 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,663 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 584.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

