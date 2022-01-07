Deutsche Bank AG Sells 15,690 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $32,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,234,000 after buying an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ModivCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ModivCare by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODV. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MODV opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.99. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

