Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 365,454 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 115.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of CubeSmart worth $33,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 82.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

CUBE opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 156.36%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.