Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 22,888 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $27,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.3% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 406,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $12,999,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $168.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.02 and a 200 day moving average of $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.06 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

