Deutsche Bank AG Has $32.65 Million Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $32,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.38 and its 200-day moving average is $165.99. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

