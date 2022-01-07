Deutsche Bank AG Has $28.34 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 44.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,909,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $28,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

TEVA opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

